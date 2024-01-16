Apple Vision Pro will launch with several immersive environments for Disney+ subscribers.

While we've known since WWDC 23 that Apple Vision Pro will support Disney+ from day one, today's newsroom update detailed more about its planned entertainment experiences. Alongside support for 150 3D movies and multiple streaming services with Apple Immersive Video, Apple revealed that Disney+ subscribers can watch TV shows and films with four immersive environments.

First is the Disney+ Theater, which takes inspiration from the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. Second is the Scare Floor, which prominently featured in Pixar's Monsters Inc. Thirdly, there's the Marvel’s Avengers Tower that overlooks downtown Manhattan. Finally, you can sit in the cockpit Luke Skywalker’s landspeeder during a sunset on Tatooine.

When Apple Vision Pro was revealed, Disney CEO Bob Iger appeared during the presentation to call the new headset a "revolutionary platform." He described it as one that lets Disney "create deeply personal experiences that bring our fans closer to the characters they love, and more deeply immersed in our stories."

We also glimpsed immersive National Geographic experiences, Marvel's What If...? and more, which you can see in full above.

