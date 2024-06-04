Quest's Web Browser Gets Netflix Support

You can watch Netflix in the web browser on Quest headsets "in the coming days".

Previously, the Quest browser showed incompatibility with Netflix when trying to play a movie or TV show from the service. Since 2019, Netflix offered the poorly-reviewed native VR app on the Quest Store instead. The app lacks downloads support and is capped at 480p.

With built-in web browser support, though, Netflix on Quest should be viewable in passthrough and while multitasking alongside other windows on the Quest headset. And if the web browser is included with the upcoming Horizon OS headsets too? Netflix should work there as well.

On Apple Vision Pro, the platforms allow users to watch Netflix in the Safari browser, but quality is limited. There's no direct Netflix app on Apple Vision Pro at present and you can't install the iPad or iPhone versions on the headset, though there is a third-party Netflix app with higher quality called Supercut.

Apple is preparing for announcements at WWDC next week with Meta lining up for September announcements at its Connect conference. Meta's fast release cadence adds new features on a seemingly constant basis, while Apple only just launched the Vision Pro in February.

That means there's a lot of opportunity for both companies to surprise with partnerships and new feature updates from major companies like Disney or Netflix.