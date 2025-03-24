Quest's Horizon OS could soon let you share 2D windows with others, datamining reveals.

VR enthusiast Luna regularly inspects the code of Meta's Horizon OS to discover new features and changes in development. Now, Luna has discovered references to contextual "Share" and "Unshare" buttons on the menu bar for windows, with a description of "Shares a panel so that other users in your world see it".

Strings in Quest/Horizon OS v76 PTC suggest that Meta is working on the ability to share windows with other users in Horizon Home (and possibly Worlds).



This will likely work similarly to SharePlay on visionOS. pic.twitter.com/ZudymM05XJ — Luna (@Lunayian) March 22, 2025

This could potentially let you share your web browser with another Quest owner visiting your virtual home, for example, though it likely wouldn't support DRM'd video content such as streaming services.

Currently, YouTube VR is the only 2D app which supports co-watching on Quest, through what appears to be a custom implementation developed with Meta. Co-watching certain content is also available in immersive apps though, such as Bigscreen and VRChat.

To be clear, 2D window sharing is separate from the first person view sharing that Horizon OS already supports in WhatsApp and Messenger view calls. That feature sends your view of everything you're seeing in VR and mixed reality, while this upcoming feature would share the contents of a specific 2D window, such as your web browser.

Window sharing is a fundamental feature of Apple Vision Pro's visionOS, where it's branded as SharePlay. SharePlay is also supported on other Apple devices via FaceTime, letting you watch supported content with people who don't yet own a headset.