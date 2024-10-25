The Bigscreen app's new Cloud Browser feature offers a synchronized browser without a PC, for a fee.

It was already possible to share your PC screen to others in a Bigscreen room, or to cowatch YouTube, local videos, or "channels" without a PC.

As the name suggests, the new Cloud Browser runs in the cloud and streams synchronized to each user in the session, meaning it gives you web screensharing standalone on Quest, without a PC.

0:00 / 0:55 1×

Bigscreen says Cloud Browser can be used with almost any website, including video services like PLEX or web-based games, with the exception of platforms that use DRM, such as Netflix and Disney+. Those aren't supported.

Bigscreen’s Cloud Browser is available for free for the first two hours you ever use it, as a trial. After, it's priced at $1.99 for a day pass or $9.99 for a 30-day pass.

To be clear, only the host needs to pay, not everyone else in the session.

The feature brings a capability otherwise unavailable on Meta's Horizon OS platform. Apple's visionOS offers screensharing at any time during FaceTime sessions, including with its realistic Spatial Personas. But Apple's offering requires $3500 headsets, for now, while Bigscreen Cloud Browser works on the new $300 Quest 3S, as well as the approximately 20 million Quest 2 headsets already in consumer hands.

You can find the Bigscreen app for Quest on the Horizon Store.