YouTube Cowatching On Quest Will Finally Arrive Next Week

Official YouTube cowatching on Horizon OS will finally launch as a beta next week.

There is already a YouTube app on Quest, but it currently only supports solo viewing.

Meta first announced YouTube cowatching two years ago at Connect 2022. Now, two years later, the company says it will finally roll out as a beta next week.

YouTube cowatching will take place in Horizon Home, meaning you'll see other people as their Meta Avatar alongside you.

On Apple Vision Pro in contrast, YouTube still doesn't have an app at all yet, but Google says it's working on one, and it's available in Safari in the meantime.