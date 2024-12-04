Xreal One Has Built-In 3DoF Tracking & A Wider Field Of View

The new Xreal One series bring built-in 3DoF tracking and a wider field of view to transparent virtual display glasses.

By default, all previous Xreal glasses just acted as a fully head-locked external monitor for whatever device (such as your phone) you connect over USB-C. Achieving rotational 3DoF tracking so the screen stays in place when you rotate your head required using the Xreal Beam or Beam Pro adapter, unless you were using a PC or one of the few specific Android phones with integrated Xreal support.

The new Xreal One and Xreal One Pro have a custom X1 chip that Xreal developed in-house over the course of three years. This X1 powers built-in 3DoF tracking for any input device, removing the need for a Beam adapter. Xreal says it updates at 120Hz with a latency of around 3 milliseconds, imperceptibly low latency.

Note however that the Xreal One series lacks positional tracking, so unlike with mixed reality headsets like Apple Vision Pro and Quest 3, the virtual screen will stay locked to your head's positional movement, and thus won't truly appear to float in space.

Older Xreal glasses were 0DoF (left) by default, while the Xreal One series offers built-in 3DoF (right).

The Xreal One series also brings a wider field of view, which is crucial because this is the Achilles' heel of all current shipping transparent optical systems.

The base Xreal One has a diagonal field of view of 50° (up from 46° on Xreal Air 2) while the higher end Xreal One Pro has 57° (up from 52° on Xreal Air 2 Ultra). That means Xreal One Pro will have the widest field of view transparent optics in glasses form factor on the market.

For comparison, HoloLens 2 had a diagonal field of view of 52°, while Meta's Orion prototype, which isn't itself becoming a product, has around 70°.

For buyers, this means Xreal One can conjure the equivalent of a 70-inch TV positioned 2 meters in front of you, while Xreal One Pro ups that to 85-inch.

The integrated speakers of the Xreal One series have also been upgraded, thanks to a new partnership with Bose. “Our audio tuning expertise creates a powerful and distinguished sound experience for the XREAL One Series. Content is more vibrant and lifelike, and we know consumers will hear the difference,” Bose claims.

Both models also include the electrochromic dimming feature introduced in Xreal Air 2 Pro, which lets the wearer adjust the transparency of the lenses with the touch of a button.

The Xreal One series is now available to preorder in the US, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Czechia, The Netherlands, China, Japan, and Korea. Xreal One is priced at $500, while the Xreal One Pro with wider field of view is priced at $600.

For the first time for Xreal glasses, Xreal One Pro comes in two interpupillary distance (IPD) sizes, allowing buyers to choose the option best suited to their eyes.

Xreal devices have a form factor that somewhat resembles glasses, though they are noticeably offset from your face and have a much thicker top.

The company claims Xreal One will start shipping in "mid December", while Xreal One Pro will ship in "early 2025".