Meta is rebranding its Quest software platform to Meta Horizon OS, and opening it up to third-party headset makers.

Headsets running the platform will feature a "Built with Meta Horizon OS" sticker on the box. They'll have access to the same core software and platform services as Meta Quest headsets, including Meta's tracking and mixed reality technology and store. As with Quest headsets, using them will require a Meta account.

The Meta Quest Store will also be renamed to the Meta Horizon Store. Quest will remain the hardware brand for Meta's own headsets.

Two third-party companies have currently publicly announced they are building entirely new headsets running Meta Horizon OS:

An "all-new performance gaming headset" from ASUS under its Republic of Gamers (ROG) brand.

under its Republic of Gamers (ROG) brand. A line of headsets for "productivity, learning, and entertainment" from Lenovo.

Concept images of Meta Horizon OS headsets from ASUS's ROG brand (left) and Lenovo (right).

In an Instagram reel announcing the news today, Mark Zuckerberg said he can "imagine" Horizon OS headsets optimized around specific use cases, such as:

"A lightweight headset that pairs with your computer on your desk to provide the best work experience."

A headset "fully focused on immersive entertainment like watching movies and videos with the highest resolution OLED screens."

A headset "fully optimized for gaming with support for all kinds of different peripherals and haptics."

A headset "designed for exercise that's extra-light with sweat-wicking materials".

It's unclear whether any of these refer to the ASUS or Lenovo headsets, or just future potential avenues companies could take.

"Limited-edition" Xbox Meta Quest headset concept image.

Additionally, Meta is working with Microsoft's division to create a "limited-edition Meta Quest" headset with Xbox branding. The concept image of this headset suggests it will be a special version of Quest 3, though Meta notes the concept image is "not an actual product render." Zuckerberg revealed that it will include an Xbox gamepad in the box.

This is a breaking story that will be updated as more information becomes apparent.