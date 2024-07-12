 Skip to content
Apple Vision Pro Launches In The UK, Canada, Germany, France, and Australia

 &  David Heaney
Apple Vision Pro just launched in the UK, Canada, Germany, France, and Australia.

Preorders opened in these countries two weeks ago and are now shipping, and the headset is also available to demo and buy in Apple Stores.

In the UK Vision Pro starts at £3500, in Canada at CA$5000, in Germany and France at €4000, and in Australia at AU$6000.

256GB 512GB 1TB
UK £3500 £3700 £3900
Canada CA$5000 CA$5300 CA$5600
Germany
France		 €4000 €4250 €4500
Australia AU$6000 AU$6350 AU$6700

This comes two weeks after the headset launched in China, Japan, and Singapore, the first new countries outside the US, where Vision Pro launched in February.

That means Apple Vision Pro is now available in nine countries in total. In comparison, Meta Quest headsets are sold in 23 countries, including all the Vision Pro countries except China.

The international launch comes a month after Apple announced visionOS 2 and released the visionOS 2 Beta, bringing new features and multiple improvements across the headset's operating system, including improved hand tracking and support for room-scale VR.

visionOS 2 is set to launch in fall though, so for the first few months international owners not enrolled in the beta will still be using visionOS 1.

