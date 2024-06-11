The first visionOS 2 beta is already available for Apple Vision Pro owners to download and install.

visionOS 2 was announced yesterday with new features and key improvements for Apple Vision Pro. The stable version will launch in fall, but you can try the first beta now.

To enable downloading beta Apple operating systems you just need to sign in with your Apple ID on the Apple Developer Center website at least once. You don't need to join the paid Apple Developer Program, but you will need to accept the terms of the Apple Developer Agreement.

You then navigate to Settings -> General -> Software Update -> Beta Updates in your headset and select "visionOS Developer Beta".

Note that installing a beta version of an operating system is only recommended if you're willing to accept bugs, instability, and the small chance it could put your device in a state requiring a factory reset. Some apps may even stop working. In exchange, you'll get to try out the new features and improvements in advance.

There are a number of other improvements in visionOS 2 Apple didn't announce in the WWDC24 keynote, and we'll be bringing you coverage of them throughout the rest of the day and week.