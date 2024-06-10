Apple officially announced visionOS 2.

The second version of Apple Vision Pro's operating system was unveiled at the company's annual WWDC conference today.

visionOS 2 introduces new features and multiple improvements across the operating system.

visionOS 2's hand menu bar.

It adds a new gesture to bring up the app launcher: opening your palm and pinching your index finger to your thumb (the same menu gesture as on Meta Quest headsets). And when you open your palm you'll see a new hand-locked information bar with the time, volume, battery percentage, and connectivity status.

It will allow you to rearrange apps on your home screen, which is currently forced to alphabetical sorting with no customization.

visionOS 2 can also turn any regular photo into a Spatial Photo, making it 3D using advanced machine learning algorithms.

The Mac Virtual Display feature is set to get major improvements, expanding the display into a virtual ultrawide equivalent to two 4K monitors together. Apple says this is powered by eye-tracked dynamic foveation.

A new virtual environment will be available, called Bora Bora.

Vision Pro will become an AirPlay target, allowing you to easily cast media from other Apple devices such as your iPhone.

Your physical keyboard will show in fully immersive environments, called Keyboard Breakthrough, and physical mice are now supported.

Travel Mode, currently designed for airplanes, is getting support for trains.

Further, Apple is introducing new APIs for developers to expand the kind of visionOS apps they can build.

Apple says new Volumetric APIs will allow "the most advanced apps" to run side-by-side, which may hint at enhanced capabilities for 3D apps in the Shared Space.

A new TabletopKit will make it easier for developers to build apps locked to real tables, such as tabletop games. And new Enterprise APIs are coming too.

Apple didn't reveal a launch date for visionOS 2, but we'll keep an eye out for any further announcements.