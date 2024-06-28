Apple Vision Pro just launched in China, Japan, and Singapore, the first new countries outside the US.

Preorders opened in these countries two weeks ago and are now shipping, and the headset is also available to buy in Apple Stores.

Photos all taken by Apple.

In China the headset starts at ¥30,000, in Japan it starts at ¥599,800, and in Singapore at S$5300.

China Japan Singapore 256GB ¥30,000 ¥599,800 S$5300 512GB ¥31,500 ¥634,800 S$5600 1TB ¥33,000 ¥669,800 S$5900

Meta Quest headsets are also sold in Japan and Singapore, but not in China. Meta is apparently working to partner with Tencent to bring Quest to China.

Apple Vision Pro is also coming to the UK, Canada, Germany, France, and Australia on July 12, with pre-orders opening in a few hours from now.

The international launch is coming a few weeks after Apple announced visionOS 2 and released the first visionOS 2 Beta, bringing new features and multiple improvements across the headset's operating system, including improved hand tracking and support for room-scale VR.

visionOS 2 is set to launch in fall though, so for the first few months international owners not enrolled in the beta will still be using visionOS 1.