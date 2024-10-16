Quest 3S is currently the top selling device in the Video Games category of Amazon US, and Quest 3 is third.

At the time of writing, the only other products in the category selling higher than the 128GB Quest 3S model are digital gift cards for PlayStation, Xbox, Fortnite, and Roblox.

Of devices, PlayStation 5 Pro is #2, and Quest 3 is #3.

Quest 3S went on general sale yesterday, and preorders started arriving in homes.

Meta's latest headset brings the computing power, mixed reality capabilities, ringless controllers, and inside-out upper body tracking feature to an entry price of $300, making the compromise of using Quest 2's fresnel lenses and single panel.

Given Quest 3's entry price is $200 higher than Quest 2's was at launch, the new Quest 3S will likely continue Quest 2's mantle of growing the VR market, and now mixed reality too, with the Amazon ranking suggesting it's off to a good start.

We plan to have a Quest 3S review up later this week, and we'll keep a close eye out for any further indications of the success of the headset's launch.