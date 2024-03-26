 Skip to content
Apple's WWDC24 Takes Place June 10 And Will Include A Showcase Of "visionOS Advancements"

 David Heaney
Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will take place on June 10 this year.

WWDC24 will "spotlight the latest iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS advancements", Apple confirmed

The main event will be a free online livestream, and there will also be "an in-person experience" that includes "special activities".

Apple Vision Pro launched on February 2 with visionOS 1.0. Earlier this month Apple released visionOS 1.1 with improvements to the realism of Personas, reliability of Mac Virtual Display, positioning of Volumes, and more.

Apple is expected to preview visionOS 2 at WWDC24, which could bring much more significant improvements and new features.

