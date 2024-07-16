The Netflix app for Quest is now unavailable from the store and no longer works.

The VR app featured a cosy cabin environment and was partially developed by John Carmack back in 2015 for the Samsung Gear VR. It was ported to Oculus Go and then the original Oculus Quest, but hadn't seen updates since. Because of how long ago it was developed, it was capped at 480p and didn't support downloads or passthrough.

Its deprecation today comes just over a month after Quest's web browser got support for Netflix, and this officially replaces the VR app.

You can still launch the VR app if you had it installed, but it will throw a playback error if you try to watch anything.

In the web browser Netflix can stream at up to 1080p, can be used in passthrough or your virtual home environment, and supports multitasking.

What's still sorely missing from Quest though, unless you sideload the Android app, is a way to download content for offline viewing on an airplane, train, or hotel with slow Wi-Fi. Netflix is only available via the web on Apple Vision Pro too, to be clear, though other platforms have apps on Apple's headset with downloading support such as Disney+, Prime Video, and Apple TV+.