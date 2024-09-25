Amazon just launched an all-new Prime Video Quest app that supports passthrough and downloads.

There already was a Prime Video VR app on Quest, launched in 2019. But it was VR-only, set in a fixed cartoonish environment, didn't support passthrough, didn't support 1080p streaming, and for over a year now hasn't actually worked, throwing an error message when trying to stream content.

The new app is unrelated to the old one, and is a separate download. It's a 2D panel app, so can run alongside other windows in passthrough or your Horizon Home environment. And it supports 1080p playback and downloads for offline viewing.

Prime Video is the first major streaming service officially available on Horizon OS to support downloads, making it ideal for use on airplanes with the Travel Mode Quest headsets now have since May.

The Prime Video iPad app is already available on Apple Vision Pro's App Store, but with Quest 3S now available to preorder, travelers can soon have a private mixed reality cinema screen for less than one tenth of the price.