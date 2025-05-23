Blumhouse Horrorverse Brings M3GAN & The Purge Experiences To Horizon Worlds

Meta has partnered with Blumhouse to bring social VR experiences based on its movies to Horizon Worlds.

Blumhouse is the studio behind the biggest horror movie franchises of the 21st century, including Paranormal Activity, Insidious, Sinister, The Purge, Split, Get Out, M3GAN, and the cinema adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy's.

The Blumhouse Horrorverse world in Horizon includes experiences based on M3GAN, The Purge, Wolf Man, The Black Phone, and more.

Most Blumhouse films are distributed by Universal, and Blumhouse Horrorverse is the latest arrival in Meta's wider partnership with NBCUniversal, which also brought the Dunder Mifflin Office to Horizon Worlds last year.

Blumhouse Horrorverse was developed using the Horizon Desktop Editor by ARVORE, the studio behind the Pixel Ripped VR game series, contracted by Meta.

You enter the world in a dark forest, at the center of which is "the Blumhouse", a cabin with "twisting rooms, haunting activities, and terrifying secrets".

The main activity is called Survival Lockdown, a multiplayer game that "pits players in the Blumhouse against one another":

"As many as seven players will be assigned the role of survivor, tasked with working together to search the house for keycards that can lift the lockdown. But one randomly chosen player will take on the role of the Villain, letting you play the role of Blumhouse’s most frightening characters, like Lady Liberty from The Purge, M3GAN’s unhinged robot, or the ever-smiling Babyface of Happy Death Day. As the Villain, your job is to hunt down the survivors one by one and eliminate them before they can escape the Blumhouse."

When the lockdown is lifted, players can engage in other themed experiences such as The Purge Practice Range, Black Phone Balloon Hunt, and Wolf Man’s Greenhouse Battle.

There's also a "screening area" with a cinema screen on which Blumhouse is showing movie clips and trailers for upcoming films and TV shows.

Blumhouse Horrorverse is a free world in Meta Horizon Worlds. You can visit it in VR on Quest headsets or flatscreen via the Meta Horizon phone app or the web. Instances are limited to 8 concurrent players.