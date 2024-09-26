The Office's Dunder Mifflin is coming to Meta Horizon Worlds next month.

While the explosive (that's what she said!) reveal of the Meta Quest 3S took center stage at Meta Connect 2024, the ability to explore Dunder Mifflin from the hit sitcom The Office could be just as exciting for fans. Of course, work is never fun, but would you ever be able to get work done with the cast of characters from The Office around?

Coming next month, the Horizon Worlds location will allow you to enjoy 'fun mini-games' that use the show's humor, as well as earn 'Schrute Bucks' to buy trinkets. Just make sure Jim doesn't shove them into Jell-O if you can help that. If you're excited to immerse yourself in the Dunder Mifflin offices, you can RSVP for The Office World Launch Party right now, ahead of the opening on October 10, 2024.

When you're done exploring the Dunder Mifflin office, you can use the Peacock Quest app to watch the series again.

The Office world would be perfect for the upcoming AI NPCs, so you could speak to beloved (or hated) characters like Michael Scott, Jim Halpert, Pam Beesly, and of course, Dwight. But to be clear, there's no indication that will happen.

With the rise of Horizon Worlds, bringing in more interesting and fun IPs like The Office will certainly entice users to enjoy various realities of their favorite shows, movies, and more. In any case, who doesn't like sitting back in the same chair Michael Scott does?

The Office World will be available in Meta Horizon Worlds on October 10.