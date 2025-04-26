Soul Paint Aims To Encourage Self Reflection Through XR

Soul Paint is a VR experience that combines 3D drawing with personal introspection.

Launched during SXSW 2024, Soul Paint is a project created by Sarah Ticho & Niki Smit and narrated by Rosario Dawson, where participants can “discover, meet and choreograph their own emotions” through immersive technology. As a 3D body in an ethereal space, Soul Paint gives you the tools to physically draw across this 3D space onto your virtual body.

Soul Paint uses body-mapping techniques mixed with virtual reality, which the creators state is a means of exploring and gaining awareness of our feelings. Its intent is to “foster empathy and social connectedness through witnessing the lived experience of others,” giving you the option to share those feelings with others once you've reached the end.

I jumped in for a hands-on session during NewImages Festival 2025 through the XR Market for 20 minutes, and this experience begins with a potent question: “Where are you feeling?” An interesting thought that I wasn't so sure on at the time, but Soul Paint doesn't take long to feel more spiritual. Across this almost heavenly realm, the experience welcomely encourages you to physically express yourself.

What follows feels calming, relaxing, and you can feel that self-actualization. My drawings aren't winning any prizes anytime soon, and I'm certainly no artist, yet I did what I needed at that moment. You can then draw across your virtual body and leave a voice note at the end, which you can choose to save for others to encounter. It's a lovely idea for sharing your sentiments with others when words aren't enough.

Soul Paint aims to be a mirror for yourself in VR and while there's only so much you can do in an ephemeral linear experience, there's a strong sense of embodiment and player agency that I'm fond of. It's a different means of communicating ourselves to others, which doesn't hold much depth as a straight experience, yet that's made up for by thoughtful, almost meditative nuances. I hope we end up seeing more experiences like this.

It's unknown if Soul Paint will ever receive a home release, but we'll update this article if we learn more.