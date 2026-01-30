D-Day VR Museum On Steam Is An Entertaining Educational Exhibition

D-Day VR Museum, as its name describes, is a virtual reality exhibition of one of the most pivotal moments in history, using every audiovisual tool to keep the education engaging. Read on for our full thoughts.

On June 6, 1944, the Allied Forces launched the largest amphibious assault in history, turning the tide on the beaches of Normandy, eventually winning the Second World War against the Axis powers. This defining moment came to be known as D-Day. Countless accounts of it have been recorded since, making it a key point in history where democracy prevailed. In the process, it has spawned books, movies, and now, a vivid virtual reality exhibition called D-Day VR Museum. Where this experience succeeds is in using every possible medium that a headset allows: from a traditional exhibit all the way to walking through recreated iconic locations and making the player relive the paratroopers' airborne landings.

The Facts



What is it?: An interactive VR museum about the D-Day invasion.

Platforms: Steam

Release Date: Out now

Developer: Lichtblau IT

Publisher: Diverently GmbH

Price: $14.99

Beginning at a hall with four WWII uniforms and a desk, there are several options to approach: the options menu, the start of the tour, the five beaches invaded on D-Day, and an immersive view through the paratroopers’ lens. The first area is as you would expect in a real museum. Tanks, soldiers, jeeps, and propaganda from the 1940s all adorn the halls to better appreciate the historical stakes. An AI-voiced narration gives a detailed account of every aspect of the operation, including the background, leaders, and geopolitical situation. It only gets more complex from there.

3D-scanned models of real artifacts of the time can be physically held as the narrator explains what they were used for. Holding a Bombe machine, whose code Alan Turing deciphered to reveal strategic enemy communications, or a “Rupert,” which was a decoy parachuted alongside airborne soldiers, enhances the sense of presence of an otherwise normal museum visit. Hearing the stirring speech by Franklin D. Roosevelt on the evening of the decisive military operation while perusing through historical items gives a unique perspective of the era.

PC Specs Used My gaming laptop uses an AMD Ryzen 7 250 w/ Radeon 780M Graphics Processor, 24 GB DDR5-5600MT/s SODIMM, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 8 GB GDDR7. This impressions piece was conducted using a Meta Quest 3 via the Steam Link app. No performance issues were encountered during this playthrough. You can find the minimum and recommended specs on the Steam page to learn more.

What stands out the most about the D-Day VR Museum is, undoubtedly, its interactive element. Watching short video documentaries of the event certainly attunes you to the general feeling of extreme danger of the military campaign, with the entire Western ideology at risk. Visual aids like Google Street View-style 360 images of the current places where these critical events took place help understand the gravity of the situation. Most importantly, full-blown virtual recreations of places and moments hammer home the urgency each young serviceman went through. Being in the plane next to other fighters, listening to them pray, and finally throwing yourself to the uncertainty of what was on the ground is portrayed well here.

Comfort D-Day VR Museum has the expected features of any virtual reality game. There is either smooth or snap turning and a vignette that can be turned off whose radius you can increase or reduce. The movement along the exhibit can be performed by manually moving the joystick to walk or by teleporting.



There are subtitles for every video documentary if needed, and the Nazi symbols can be removed.

0:00 / 0:35 1× A gameplay video recorded by UploadVR of D-Day VR Museum. It's a scene of what the paratroopers went through.

D-Day VR Museum is a testament to what was at stake, what was lost, and what prevailed thanks to the tenacity of these unwavering soldiers. There is no better way to learn about the sacrifice the Greatest Generation made in order to achieve freedom from those who threatened it. As an interactive experience, it excels as a sobering reminder of this transcendental moment, putting players head-first into an equally entertaining and educational exhibition. As a history lesson, it delivers an emotionally charged remembrance that only VR can provide.