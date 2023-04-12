AD

NBC’s streaming service Peacock is now available on Meta Quest 2 and Quest Pro, including three free months of Peacock Premium for existing Quest owners.

The Peacock app goes live today for Quest users in the United States (and certain US territories), which they will be able to launch as a resizeable tile in Horizon Home. Peacock offers access to a few popular shows, including The Office (US), Parks and Recreation, Yellowstone, Saturday Night Live and more.

Other existing streaming services on Quest, such as Netflix, launch as fully standalone VR apps with their own immersive viewing environments. However, the Peacock app on Quest launches as a 2D tile in the Quest home, allowing it to be used while multitasking. This means users can stream Peacock while browsing the internet or while open alongside other 2D apps on Quest. The Peacock screen is fully resizeable and expands out to “full theatre size.”

However, Meta confirmed to UploadVR that there is currently no co-watching functionality, so multiple users won’t be able to watch Peacock content together in the same virtual space.

As part of Meta and NBC Universal’s ongoing three-year partnership, Quest owners will also be able to redeem some degree of free access to Peacock Premium, depending on the setup date of their Quest. Existing Quest owners who registered a Quest 2 or Quest Pro before April 11, 2023 are eligible for three free months of Peacock Premium at no extra cost. Those who purchase and register a new Quest 2 or Quest Pro between now and April 11, 2024 will receive 12 months of Peacock Premium.

To redeem either offer, Meta says users should check their email “for a message from Meta Quest with a unique promo code and a redemption link,” which will prompt them to create or sign-in to a Peacock account. In order to redeem the offer, users will have to provide a credit card and will be charged for a monthly auto-renewing subscription once the three or twelve-month promotional period expires.