Futuristic Fitness Game Sportvida CyberDash Gets Steam Demo Before Upcoming Launch

Futuristic running game Sportvida CyberDash gets a free Steam Next Fest demo before next month's full launch on Quest and PC VR.

Designed to deliver stress relief through intense physical challenges, Sportvida CyberDash takes place in a futuristic world where you'll need to smash obstacles, sprint, and dodge to advance across 30 different maps. Previously released in early access on Quest, the game aims to test your reflexes, focusing on continuous forward movement and acceleration as you race towards the finish line.

While each course offers varying difficulties from “novice to expert,” Sportvida CyberDash features a 'Lenient Mode' that reduces the necessary motions while playing for a lighter cardio workout. On the other end, 'Strict Mode' is a more intense experience that demands greater arm swinging. Other features include 'Global Challenges' where you can aim to set a personal record, and online worldwide leaderboards are also included.

Sportvida CyberDash enters full release on the Meta Quest platform alongside the Steam launch on March 20, retailing for $20.