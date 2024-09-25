Meta says Horizon Worlds creators will be able to add AI NPCs to their worlds next year.

These AI NPCs will be able to "engage in conversations, help people out, and even compete in games", Meta claims, showing the following demo it claims is real:

Meta says AI NPCs are multiplayer by default, and creators will be able to customize both their appearance and voice.

"Whether it's a friendly fishing enthusiast or a fantastically evil boss, you will be able to customize NPCs using our avatar and voice tech, and it's all multiplayer ready.



We'll also support world understanding and complex action chaining, so NPCs can be a really rich part of the world you created."

We'll keep a close eye on Horizon Worlds next year for any sign of this impressive-looking feature.