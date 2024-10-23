Vimeo now has an Apple Vision Pro app and natively supports Apple's spatial video format, including uploading from iPhone.

That makes Vimeo the first major content platform to support spatial video, Apple's term for stereoscopic 3D video using the Apple HEVC Stereo Video Profile format.

Spatial video can be captured by all iPhone 16 models, the iPhone 15 Pro models, and Apple Vision Pro itself. Creators can now upload these spatial videos to Vimeo via the iOS app, visionOS app, or Vimeo website, and they can be viewed in the new Vimeo visionOS app.

To demonstrate the new capability, Vimeo funded a spatial video short film called currents, which Vision Pro owners can watch when it releases on November 11.

It's already possible to upload spatial videos to YouTube by converting them to regular SBS 3D using an iPhone app like Spatialify, but Vimeo doesn't need this step.

iPhones and Vision headsets soon won't be the only way to capture in the spatial video format. Later this year, Canon will release a "spatial lens" attachment for its EOS R7 cameras for professional quality spatial video capture.

Canon's upcoming spatial lens (left) and Apple's upcoming Final Cut Pro update (right).

Apple says it will also release a Final Cut Pro update adding support for editing spatial videos and adding "immersive titles and effects".