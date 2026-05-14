Quest’s Latest PTC Update Turns Web Photos Into 3D

Quest 3 can now add 3D depth to almost any 2D photo, thanks to the latest Horizon OS Public Test Channel (PTC) update.

Beyond the visual treat, Meta moved two buried controls into quick settings, making them much more convenient: Power options and seated VR are now just a click away.

Browser Photos Pop Into 3D

The most impressive feature is browser-based 3D conversion. You can turn almost any website image into a stereoscopic 3D photo with a few clicks, or pinch when using hand tracking.

I can simply point at an image in the Quest browser, select and hold, and a new “View in 3D” option appears. After a few seconds of processing, the flat image transforms into a stereoscopic scene that floats beyond the frame with convincing depth.

A 2D waterfall photo from Unsplash hovers in front of my browser in 3D.

Meta is playing catch-up with this capability and still lags behind in terms of video. Android XR offers a real-time 2D to 3D option for Samsung’s Galaxy XR headset, while Viture and Xreal extend real-time 3D conversion to smart glasses. XR manufacturers are increasingly leveraging the inherent 3D capability of headsets and glasses.

Upload 3D Photos From Your Phone

The Meta Horizon mobile app gained a related feature that makes it easy to upload photos from your phone and convert them into 3D images for Quest viewing.

Just open the app menu, tap Gallery, then select photos from your phone’s camera roll, and tap the upload button. Meta processes the images into stereoscopic 3D photos that can later be viewed inside your Quest headset’s gallery.

Meta's Horizon mobile app automatically uploads my phone photos as 3D images.

The workflow is surprisingly simple. There’s no special camera mode or export process. It feels more like uploading ordinary cloud photos, except the result has depth when viewed in VR. That matters because 3D photos simulate real depth in a VR headset, a different image to each eye. That’s not possible on phones, TVs, or movie screens.

As James Cameron has pointed out over the years, modern VR headsets solve many of the brightness and viewing-angle limitations that held back earlier waves of 3D entertainment. Meta has already been leaning into that idea through its partnership with James Cameron for Quest 3D entertainment content.

Faster Access To Useful Controls

The other additions in this PTC update are less flashy but arguably more practical. Meta added new Quick Settings toggles for both Power Options and Boost Height. When enabled, they appear on the right side of the Quick Settings panel for easy access.

I found two new toggles in Quick Settings: Power and Boost your height.

Power Options opens a compact system window that shows the remaining battery level along with buttons for Sleep, Cancel, Power Off, and Restart.

Boost Height is a common need, so this addition has a bigger impact. The control acts like a switch, raising (or lowering) my virtual viewpoint by about 16 inches. One click and I feel like I’m standing even if I’m seated. I can also use it while standing to grow taller, a fun but usually impractical twist.

Seated play is easier with the height boost in Quick Settings.

Some games and apps already offer accessibility height adjustments internally, but having a universal system-level shortcut is much more convenient.

While Quest headsets still receive a steady stream of new VR games each month, Meta’s recent Horizon OS updates increasingly focus on spatial media, everyday utilities, and lightweight computing features outside traditional gaming. Features like AI-generated 3D photos and quick-access system control make the Quest feel increasingly designed for everyday spatial computing instead of purely gaming.