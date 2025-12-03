Quest Headsets Get Second Exclusive Avatar: Fire and Ash 3D Clip

Quest headsets now have a second exclusive 3D clip from Avatar: Fire and Ash.

It comes just under three months after the first exclusive 3D clip from the movie arrived on Quest headsets just after Meta Connect.

The short 3D clips are the first results, albeit small, of Meta's exclusive multi-year partnership with James Cameron's new company Lightstorm Vision, which has the goal of "making stereoscopic technology ubiquitous for all visual media by enabling stereoscopic 3D content creation in as seamless a manner as traditional 2D".

The partnership, announced almost exactly one year ago, should help bring significantly more 3D video content to Quest headsets. At the time, Meta said it will bring "world-class 3D entertainment experiences spanning live sports and concerts, feature films, and TV series featuring big-name IP" to Horizon OS.

James Cameron appeared on-stage during the Meta Connect 2025 keynote for around twelve minutes, where he reiterated his views on how VR headsets are the ideal viewing platform for 3D content.

Apple's competing visionOS offers hundreds of 3D movies through Apple TV and Disney+, but Meta's platform currently lacks an equivalent offering.

You can find the Avatar: Fire and Ash 3D clip in the TV app on Quest, where you can also find the two official trailers for the movie in 3D.