Meta & James Cameron Partner To Help Bring 3D Video Content To Quest

James Cameron announced an exclusive multi-year partnership with Meta to help bring significantly more 3D video content to Quest headsets.

The partnership comes through Cameron's new company Lightstorm Vision, which has the goal of "making stereoscopic technology ubiquitous for all visual media by enabling stereoscopic 3D content creation in as seamless a manner as traditional 2D". Specifically, Lightstorm Vision is building tools it hopes will enable traditional entertainment productions to film and distribute in 3D easily and at low cost.

Meta says this partnership will bring "world-class 3D entertainment experiences spanning live sports and concerts, feature films, and TV series featuring big-name IP" to Horizon OS.

Apple's competing visionOS offers hundreds of 3D movies through Apple TV and Disney+, but Meta's platform currently lacks an equivalent offering.

James Cameron trying Quest 3.

"I’m convinced we’re at a true, historic inflection point. Navigating that future with Meta will ensure ALL of us have the tools to create, experience and enjoy new and mind-blowing forms of media," Cameron said.

"It was truly inspiring to spend time with him and learn from a true pioneer in the space, and it is an honor to team up with him and his team to bring next generation experiences to people. I know a lot of creators will be excited about this news and we can’t wait to share more in the coming months", Meta's CTO Andrew Bosworth said.