visionOS 2.4 beta 2 is now available for Apple Vision Pro, and it brings Apple's new Spatial Gallery platform.

Apple announced Spatial Gallery in February as part of visionOS 2.4, which is set to ship in April. The first beta was released alongside the announcement, but didn't include Spatial Gallery. The second beta, available now, does.

Spatial Gallery is a new visionOS app from Apple that features a curated collection of spatial photos, spatial videos, and panoramas. Spatial photos and spatial videos are Apple's term for stereoscopic 3D photos and videos.

Apple promises Spatial Gallery will offer "remarkable perspectives from photographers like Jonpaul Douglass and Samba Diop; new stories and experiences from iconic brands including Cirque du Soleil, Red Bull, and Porsche; behind-the-scenes moments from Apple Originals like Disclaimer, Severance, and Shrinking; and special moments from top artists."

Rather than being an open platform like YouTube or Vimeo, which added spatial video support in October, Apple's Spatial Gallery is highly curated closed platform, offering quality over quantity.

How To Install visionOS Developer Betas To enable downloading beta Apple operating systems you just need to sign in with your Apple ID on the Apple Developer Center website at least once. You don't need to join the paid Apple Developer Program, but you will need to accept the terms of the Apple Developer Agreement. Then, in the headset, navigate to Settings -> General -> Software Update -> Beta Updates and select "visionOS 2 Developer Beta". Note that installing a beta version of an operating system is only recommended if you're willing to accept bugs, instability, and the small chance it could put your device in a state requiring a factory reset. Some apps may even stop working. In exchange, you'll get to try out the new features and improvements in advance.

Spatial Gallery is available as part of visionOS beta 2 in all Apple Vision Pro countries except for mainland China.