Adobe Project Pulsar Brings 'Spatial Effects' Video Editing To Samsung Galaxy XR

Project Pulsar from Adobe is available as a beta test on Samsung Galaxy XR for adding "spatial effects" to 3D videos.

The video editor enables 3D compositing of text and other effects into videos captured by your phone or the Samsung Galaxy XR headset. Here's the official description for the app on the Google Play Store:

Project Pulsar (beta) from Adobe is a Spatial FX and 3D compositing app for social video content creators. It puts powerful tools at your fingertips, so you can stand out, stop the scroll, and captivate your audience. Create studio-quality 3D text, assets, and spatial effects in minutes—no VFX experience required

During a pre-launch briefing from Samsung for the Galaxy XR device, UploadVR watched as a representative captured video of attendees and then used the app to insert text into the scene. After several minutes of processing, during which the representative showed they could be doing other tasks, the finished video appeared with objects that seemed to float in front of the subjects of the video. It wasn't perfect – the text seemed to cut into the environment during playback in some places.

The video editor appears to take cues from the content of the media itself to represent dynamic lighting and shadows cast by lights in the scene across the 3D text and objects added to the scene.

We've never tested this kind of on-the-fly video production with an Apple Vision Pro headset – Adobe Firefly's AI image generation app was launched for the initial M2 device – but the just-released M5 edition might give developers additional resources to do similar "spatial computing" tasks in Apple headsets.

With Galaxy XR headsets, two generations of Apple Vision Pro and a Meta ecosystem all moving toward more powerful headsets based around hand tracking, we'll be looking to extensively test how apps like Project Pulsar work in real world scenarios for "spatial computing" tasks like these.