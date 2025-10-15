Apple Officially Announces M5 Vision Pro & Dual Knit Band

Apple has officially announced and opened preorders for the new M5 Apple Vision Pro and its included Dual Knit Band.

The original Apple Vision Pro was powered by the 5nm M2 chip from 2022, and the brand new M5 chip is built on a 3nm process.

Apple says the chipset's improved CPU brings "faster load times for apps and widgets and more responsive web browsing", while the GPU renders at 10% higher resolution by default, supports 120Hz refresh rate, and brings hardware-accelerated ray tracing and mesh shading.

The new Vision Pro's 120Hz mode will be supported in Mac Virtual Display, the company confirms, for "an even smoother experience".

Meanwhile, M5's improved Neural Engine makes AI features like setting up your Persona or generating Spatial Scenes 50% faster, Apple says, and up to 2x faster for third-party app AI tasks.

Apple says the new Vision Pro has a battery life of up to 2.5 hours of general use and 3 hours of video playback, 30 minutes longer than what the company said for the original. Given that the battery is the same, this suggests Apple has configured the M5 chip for balanced efficiency, rather than maximum performance.

While the original Apple Vision Pro came with two straps in the box, the pre-attached stretchable 3D-knitted Solo Knit Band, without top support, and the optional more traditional Dual Loop Band with top support, the M5 Vision Pro comes with a single Dual Knit Band, combining the benefits of both.

The Dual Knit Band's upper and lower strap sections are 3D-knitted as a single piece and are separately adjusted with the single dial, which pops out. It comes in small, medium, and large sizes, like the previous bands.

The band's embedded inserts are tungsten, which is significantly heavier than the stainless steel of the Solo Knit Band, providing a greater counterbalance to the weight of the headset itself. In fact, the Dual Loop Band is 150 grams heavier than the Solo Knit Band, Apple's specs suggest.

The Dual Knit Band is also compatible with the original Apple Vision Pro as a $99 accessory, which you can preorder now for shipping next week.

The M5 Apple Vision Pro is available to preorder now in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, France, Japan, Hong Kong, and the UAE. It will be available to preorder in Singapore and China from Friday, and available in South Korea and Taiwan "later".

The original Vision Pro is no longer available, and the new model is priced identically: $3500 for the 256GB storage option, $3700 for 512GB, or $3900 for 1TB. There is no trade-in offer for the original.

Preorders should arrive from next Wednesday, October 22, when the new headset will also be available in Apple Stores.

As with the original Vision Pro, prescription inserts from ZEISS are priced at $150, and the official travel case is $200. It's also compatible with the same accessories as the original, as it has the same physical design.