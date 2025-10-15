PS VR2 Sense Controllers Will Be Sold By Apple For $250 Next Month

The PlayStation VR2 Sense Controllers will be sold by Apple from November 11, priced at $250, and the charging stand is included.

Apple added support for Sony's tracked controllers to Vision Pro headsets with visionOS 26, which released last month, but Sony currently doesn't sell them separately from the $400 headset.

The PS VR2 Sense controller support of visionOS includes 6DoF positional tracking, capacitive finger touch detection, and basic vibration support. The precision haptics of the controllers are not supported, however, and nor are their unique resistive triggers.

Apple claims that PS VR2 controller support will bring "a new class of games" to Vision Pro.

One of the first Vision Pro games to support the PS VR2 Sense controllers is the indie title Ping Pong Club, which we tested when visionOS 26 launched.

Meanwhile, Resolution Games is working on a visionOS game leveraging the controllers called Pickle Pro. The studio describes Pickle Pro as "the ultimate pickleball training and competition app", with "hyper-real physics".

The $250 price includes Sony's official charging stand.

There's no word yet on availability outside the US.