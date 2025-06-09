Pickle Pro, from Resolution Games, is the first announced Apple Vision Pro game to use the PS VR2 Sense controllers.

If you missed the news, earlier today Apple announced and released the first developer beta of visionOS 26, which includes support for the PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers.

Resolution Games is a veteran XR studio behind dozens of top titles across all major headsets. Apple contracted the studio to build Game Room for Vision Pro's launch and the Gears & Goo tower defense game that released earlier this year, both on its Apple Arcade subscription service. Resolution has also ported its flagship cross-platform title Demeo to visionOS.

The studio's next Vision Pro game is called Pickle Pro, and it's the first visionOS title to announce support for PS VR2 Sense controllers.

Resolution says Pickle Pro is "the ultimate pickleball training and competition app", with "hyper-real physics".

The announcement comes just over three months after Resolution added pickleball to its cross-platform VR/MR game Racket Club, and the studio says Pickle Pro will use the same physics engine.

Further, it says Pickle Pro's bots are trained on thousands of hours of gameplay data from Racket Club, using machine learning to make them "smarter, more realistic, and more challenging with every match".

There's no release date yet for Pickle Pro, but visionOS 26 is set to arrive later this year.