VR Sports Sim Racket Club Adds Pickleball, Table Tennis & More In New Update

As part of today's Pickleball Update, immersive sports sim Racket Club introduced new sports, updated social areas, and more.

Developed by Resolution Games, Racket Club lets you work up a sweat in virtual reality with unique takes on sports such as 'Box Tennis' and 'Spinminton.' Today's major update introduces pickleball as an official sport in both multiplayer and single player with AI bots. This also adds another new sport, table tennis, now available in the lab - a testing area where players can trial new athletics.

Alongside the new games, Racket Club has modified its social area, giving the digital playroom a redesign with new courts and fresh areas to mingle with other racket raconteurs. The update also sees the opening of a cosmetics storefront called the Racket Club Shop, where players can spend coins on outfits and accessories to customize their look. These coins can be earned by completing daily and weekly challenges in the game.

“Since its launch, Racket Club's content has quadrupled, evolving from a single sport to a full-fledged multi-sport virtual sports club, where players can engage in a variety of racket-based games, socialize, and hone their skills,” explains Resolution Games Chief Creative Office Mathieu Castelli, in a prepared statement.

“This update cements its status as the ultimate social VR racket experience—a true 'racket-verse' where friends can meet, compete, and have fun together… with more good things to come in the future.”

Racket Club's Pickleball Update is available on Quest, Steam and Pico.