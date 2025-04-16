Demeo Now Supports Mixed Reality & Foveated Rendering On Apple Vision Pro

Demeo got a visual upgrade across all platforms, and now supports mixed reality and eye-tracked foveated rendering on Apple Vision Pro.

If you somehow haven't heard of it, Demeo is a virtual tabletop turn-based RPG for up to four players. As well as supporting VR on Meta Quest, PlayStation VR2, Pico, PC VR, and Apple Vision Pro, a flatscreen version is also available for PC, PlayStation 5, iPad, and Mac. Quest and Pico players can also choose to play in mixed reality. The best part? Crossplay is supported between all these platforms.

Resolution Games says it spent the past 10 months upgrading the underlying technology behind the game, which first released in 2021, including upgrading to Unity 6 and switching to the engine's newer Universal Render Pipeline (URP).

While many of the fruits of this work are behind the scenes, making it more practical for the developer to support new platforms and hardware, Resolution says players should see faster loading times, improved performance and higher fidelity.

Before (left) and After (right)

As well as faster loading, on the visual side all platforms should see upgrades to metallic materials and the water shader, more props, and improved environmental lighting.

Apple Vision Pro players should see the biggest change of all, though. The move to Unity 6 and the URP has enabled Demeo to leverage eye-tracked foveated rendering, significantly increasing the resolution in the area of the image you're currently looking at.

Briefly testing this out on Vision Pro, I saw an immediately noticeable difference in visual quality. Back when Demeo first arrived on Vision Pro it looked far less sharp than the visionOS immersive home environments, while now its sharpness is roughly on par.

Resolution Games tells UploadVR eye-tracked foveated rendering is also enabled on Quest Pro, and will be active on Google's upcoming Android XR too.

Before (left) and After (right)

The update also brings support for mixed reality mode to Apple Vision Pro. Previously, the visionOS build of the game was limited to either fully immersive VR or 2D windowed mode.

Now, you can enable passthrough in immersive mode on visionOS, giving the same mixed reality experience as has been available on Quest and Pico for years now.

Demeo is available on the App Store, Meta Horizon Store, Steam, Epic Games, PlayStation Store, and Pico Store for $40.

The App Store version of Demeo uses Apple's universal purchase system, meaning buying it gives you access to it across Apple Vision, iPad, and Mac.

The next entry in the Demeo series will be Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked, an officially licensed title announced back in January.