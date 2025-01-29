Demeo X Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked Is Resolution's Official D&D VR Game

Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked is Resolution's D&D VR game, using the tabletop RPG's mechanics for a licensed crossover.

Following its work on hit co-op RPG Demeo and its more recent PvP focused spinoff, Demeo Battles, Resolution has officially unveiled its upcoming Dungeons & Dragons crossover with Wizards of the Coast. First announced last year as an untitled project, we've yet to see any gameplay footage for Battlemarked but you can watch the announcement trailer below.

Detailed in a press release, this collaboration promises to “summon both battle-hardened veterans and eager newcomers to embark on adventures steeped in the world and lore of D&D.” It uses Demeo's gameplay systems as the base and you can play with friends via cross-platform co-op multiplayer. However, Battlemarked doesn't use a Dungeon Master (DM) to run campaigns like D&D requires.

In a prepared statement, Tommy Palm, founder and CEO of Resolution Games, elaborated further. He advised that Battlemarked is “adapting the classes, actions, and lore of Dungeons & Dragons to this system for all new adventures and a whole new experience built from the ground up with D&D in mind.”

At launch, Demeo X Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked will include two narrative-driven campaigns and further DLC campaigns are planned with different D&D settings. It's currently unknown if these additional campaigns will be paid DLC additions or free updates, and we previously saw the latter with Demeo post-launch.

Demeo X Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked is coming to “to multiple platforms” across “PC, console and XR devices.” Specific headsets and a release window remain unconfirmed, and the official website is now live.