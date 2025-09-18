Hit Longer Rallies In Ping Pong Club On Apple Vision Pro With A PSVR 2 Controller

Ping Pong Club on Apple Vision Pro is among the first games to fully support the PlayStation VR2 controllers.

I say controllers because I first tried the app with both controllers. It works fine – you still can't toss the ball with the off hand yet. When it's your serve, the ball simply floats above your open palm far enough away to swat it like a leisurely game of ping pong. Ultimately, Ping Pong Club is better with one controller because it more closely resembles the actual game to have a free hand during volleys.

I turned on haptics in the menu system and, yes, the controller shakes when hit with a ball, but the effect is nothing like the precision haptics I've experienced even with the PSVR 2 controllers on PS5. It's like the ball hitting the controller in Ping Pong Club is a sudden jolt rather than a slight tap.

Eleven VR is still the best table tennis simulation we've experienced in consumer VR and nothing I'm writing here comes close to changing that, available on the Quest 3S starting at just $300. Playing that game right now requires using two charged controllers paired to a headset per person, and anytime you want to access the menu you have to hit a specific button on the right controller. Other apps on Quest will default to hand tracking when the controllers go down and Meta offers an option to swap which controller the menu buttons default to. One day, Eleven will support hand tracking in some way too.

0:00 / 0:30 1× Ping Pong Club against a bot with a PlayStation VR2 controller in visionOS 26, physical environment depicted as black. Capture by Ian Hamilton.

At launch, Ping Pong Club on Apple Vision Pro made for an entertaining volley between two headsets with hand tracking only. Now with a tracked controller and a bot opponent, the volleys seem to go on for much longer with the player exercising more control over where shots are placed and more precision over how to angle the paddle. I'll need to get into two player matches with others and see how they feel.

The developer mentioned to UploadVR over email they do plan to implement SharePlay, but it's currently a low priority.

If you're building a visionOS app and support the PlayStation VR2 controllers, we want to hear from you. You can use the Contact Us page or email me at ian@uploadvr.com.