Logitech Muse Spatial Stylus For Apple Vision Pro Now Available To Preorder

The Logitech Muse spatial stylus for Apple Vision Pro headsets is now available to preorder.

Logitech's Vision Pro accessory was first announced at WWDC25 back in June, and support for it was added in visionOS 26, which entered beta after the conference and saw a stable release last month.

0:00 / 0:42 1× Logitech Muse launch trailer.

While Logitech describes Muse as the "very first spatial accessory of its kind", it looks extremely similar to the existing Logitech MX Ink spatial stylus for Meta's Quest headsets that went on sale just over a year ago.

Both MX Ink and Muse are 6DoF positionally tracked by the headset's cameras, via infrared LEDs under the plastic, have a pressure-sensitive tip and internal haptic feedback actuator, and charge via USB-C.

The only differences visible externally are the buttons and pogo pins. MX Ink for Quest has three protruding buttons on the main body, while Muse for Vision Pro has two flush buttons. On both styluses, the larger button is force-sensitive. And MX Ink has pogo pins for the MX Inkwell Dock, which Muse lacks an equivalent of.

Logitech Muse for Apple Vision Pro headsets.

The pressure-sensitive tip allows the styluses to be used for 2D creation on a physical surface, while the force-sensitive button enables adjusting the strength or width of brushes in open-air for 3D creation.

Apple and Logitech say that the visionOS apps Crayon, doppl by Interaptix, Sketch Pro and Spatial Analogue will add support for Muse "over the coming weeks".

The news comes as Apple announced and opened preorders for the new M5 Vision Pro, with faster loading, higher resolution rendering, a 120Hz mode, longer battery life, and a more comfortable Dual Knit Band.

0:00 / 0:11 1× Logitech Muse in Spatial Analogue.

Logitech Muse can be preordered on the Apple Store online for $130, and will start arriving next Wednesday, alongside the new Vision Pro headset.