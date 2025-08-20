Project Graveyard On Apple Vision Pro Is A Free Place For Dead Ideas

Pluck a headstone from Joseph Simpson’s Project Graveyard and examine the text up close by stretching the object bigger.

“Hopes and dreams have to go somewhere,” Simpson’s favorite tagline for the app explains.

Project Graveyard is an app not worth selling, available only on an expensive headset not owned by many.

“So sad” it says on the first image on the Apple App Store.

I have the graveyard next to me as I’m writing this and I’ve stuck in only two headstones so far. I put in placeholder dates at first because I couldn’t remember the actual ones for Oculus Rooms and Facebook Spaces. Then, happy with the idea, I decided to look up the dates in another window and corrected them in the graveyard.

Perfect.

Now I have a graveyard I can build out over time of VR brands that died.

Project Graveyard is certainly a simple and silly idea, but its execution proves out basic concepts pointing to just how much space Apple made available to use in visionOS. Instead of a single Horizon World consuming a space, as is the case with Meta’s platform, visionOS could deploy several of these dollhouse-scale volumes around me as I’m writing.

I could pluck something small from any of them before releasing my pinch and letting it return to its place.

So if you release something for Horizon Worlds, and it fails, there’s a chance someone might care to memorialize it in a spatial graveyard somewhere.

You can find more from Project Graveyard’s creator on Bluesky or his website.