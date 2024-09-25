Logitech MX Ink Tracked Stylus For Quest Headsets Now Available To Buy

You can now buy the Logitech MX Ink tracked stylus for Quest headsets.

MX Ink supports Quest 3, Quest 3S, and Quest 2, and is the first officially supported third-party tracked controller for an Oculus or Meta headset.

Logitech MX Ink is designed for both 2D drawing on a physical surface via its pressure-sensitive tip and for 3D creativity via full 6DoF positional tracking (via the headset cameras), multiple buttons, and a haptic feedback actuator.

MX Ink

It pairs to the headset without needing to unpair Touch controllers, which Meta says represents the first time Quest headsets can track three controllers at once. That means you can mix and match Touch controllers and MX Ink and switch between them at any time "without interruptions".

When it's paired for the first time, you'll be taken through a custom tutorial built into the Quest system software, and a new section of the headset settings allows customizing pressure curves for the nib and the primary buttons, initial activation force, and double tap timing.

MX Ink on its own charges via USB-C, and Logitech sells a dock called MX Inkwell for more convenient charging.

The company also offers a mat with "smooth texture that pairs great with box nibs" for 2D creativity called MX Mat.

MX Inkwell

MX Ink is supported in the following Quest apps:

Arkio

Engage

Figmin XR

Gesture VR

Gravity Sketch

HoloLight

Immersed

Open Brush

Osso VR

Painting VR

ShapesXR

Thrasher

Vermillion

Additionally, MX Ink will be supported in Adobe Substance Modeler and Elucis by RealizeMedical, PC VR apps usable over Quest Link / Air Link.

Logitech has an SDK available for other developers to integrate it.

Logitech MX Ink is priced at $130, or $170 with the MX Inkwell dock. The MX Mat is available separately for $50.

This is actually Logitech's second XR stylus. Back in 2019 it launched VR Ink for PC VR, which required SteamVR Tracking base stations and cost $750.

Apple has reportedly tested Apple Pencil Pro support for Vision Pro, and if that happens it could be the perfect accessory for the headset. But Meta is getting there first through this partnership with Logitech.