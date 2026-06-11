Goalkeeping Sim CleanSheet Soccer 2 Kicks Off On PlayStation VR2

CleanSheet Soccer 2, a goalkeeping simulator built specifically for PlayStation VR2, is out now. This new title reimagines the Meta Quest exclusive subscription-based CleanSheet Soccer Pro as a fully standalone experience with better graphics, faster gameplay, and a career mode.

The CleanSheet games overall have reached over 180,000 paid players across PS VR2, Meta Quest, and Pico. Developer Incisiv says CleanSheet Soccer 2 was built for PlayStation fans who pushed for a version of Quest's CleanSheet Soccer Pro to play on their platform. Incisiv ditched the subscription model of the original for a self-contained premium offering.

Here's the release trailer:

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CleanSheet Soccer 2 has multiple training modes to target specific goalkeeping drills. Examples are Lightning Hands, which targets hand speed, while Matrix Reflex challenges players to stop rapid-fire deflections. All of the match situations are motion-captured for better realism. The game also has a Shot Creator mode where players can build their own custom training drills. Aside from drills, there are global leaderboards to chase and performance tracking to measure your improvement.

The career mode offers one of three fictional clubs, Stanton United, Forgehill Rovers, and Waveport City, with their own stadiums, identities, and progression tracks. Being that this is a PlayStation title, there is a full trophy system as well for the platinum trophy collectors of the world.

CleanSheet Soccer 2 is out now on PS VR2. We have a copy of the game and will post our impressions soon.