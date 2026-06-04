CleanSheet Soccer 2 Heads To PlayStation VR2 Next Week

CleanSheet Soccer 2, a redesign of the Quest-exclusive CleanSheet Soccer Pro built specifically for PlayStation VR2, launches on Sony's VR platform next week.

CleanSheet Soccer Pro, the follow up to the original goalkeeper-focused CleanSheet Soccer, launched as a training simulator with a subscription fee attached. James Stafford of developer Incisiv said this new entry was built in direct response to demand from the PlayStation community.

Here's the trailer:

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The new game has been rebuilt specifically for PlayStation, removing the subscription fees and relaunched as a premium (read: paid) standalone experience. CleanSheet Soccer 2 features enhanced visuals, full trophy support, a retooled career mode, and interactive coaches that assign challenges based on how players perform.

The original CleanSheet Soccer is available on PS VR2, Meta Quest, and Pico XR. Per Stafford, the first two games have reached a combined 180,000 players.

CleanSheet Soccer 2 can be wishlisted on PS VR2 now ahead of its June 11 release.