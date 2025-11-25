VR Goalkeeping Sim CleanSheet Pro Is Out Now On Quest

CleanSheet Pro, a subscription-based VR soccer sim for goalkeepers, is now available on Quest.

Developed by Belfast studio INCISIV, we first learned about this CleanSheet Soccer successor back in May. Described as a simulator built for serious athletes, CleanSheet Pro sees you moving between five divisions in a progression-based career mode as you hit promotion targets to move up the ranks. Similarly, poor performance gives you relegation targets to avoid dropping.

0:00 / 1:11 1×

Progressing through this career mode gradually unlocks more stadiums, new cosmetics for the footballs and gloves, and the ability to transfer to new clubs. This comes with three fictional teams: Forgehill Rovers, Waveport City, and Stanton United, each with its own identity and environment. Different clubs offer different coaches, stadiums, and more.

Further CleanSheet Pro features include scenarios designed to emulate real-life soccer moments, seeing you face corner kicks and penalty shootouts alike. INCISIV states these are based off motion-captured data from professional footballers.

Other options include a custom shot creator, mixed reality support, and a monthly standardized test through a 'Profiler Mode' to recalibrate the game's difficulty. A companion app for tracking progress and scheduling sessions is also available on iOS and Android.

CleanSheet Pro is now available on Quest through monthly ($29.99) and annual ($239.99) subscriptions, with a free seven-day trial and 50% off the first month. You can find out more in our previous interview below.