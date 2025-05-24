CleanSheet Pro Is A Subscription-Based VR Goalkeeping Sim Coming To Quest 3

CleanSheet Pro is a subscription-based VR soccer sim for training goalkeepers, and the sequel arrives this year on Quest 3.

Developed by Belfast-based team Incisiv, the studio announced its upcoming CleanSheet Soccer successor today during the Virtual Athletics League VR Fitness Summit. Built for athletes, competitive gamers, and fitness enthusiasts alike, CleanSheet Pro aims to offer both a game and a high-performance training platform with various drills, real-time competitions and more.

0:00 / 0:58 1× CleanSheet Pro teaser trailer

Building upon the original's foundations, CleanSheet Pro features a major technical overhaul and several new additions. That includes a 'Shot Creator' for more bespoke training, and those creations then can be shared online. Elsewhere, the new progression-based career mode comes with three virtual clubs across a five-tier league system, and completing challenges earns rewards such as cosmetics, gear and virtual salaries.

Hand tracking support is another new feature, which is joined by a mixed reality mode previously seen in CleanSheet Soccer. Other changes include “advanced analytics and tailored drills” using AI-generated feedback to see how you measure up against the global leaderboards. Finally, there's also a 'Coach Companion App' that allows others to track your progress and assign training plans.

When asked why it's made a sequel over continuing updates for CleanSheet Soccer, Incisiv informed UploadVR during a written Q&A that the studio had “taken that original app to the edge of its technical capabilities.” The team advised that the most requested features like a Career Mode and custom shot creation need a more robust platform to deliver.

Drills mode in CleanSheet Pro

We're also told that CleanSheet Pro is a full circle moment for the studio.

“Interestingly, we actually started our journey in pro football - working directly with clubs and coaches. But at the time, the hardware (HTC Vive setups, base stations, high-end PCs) created too many barriers for widespread adoption. CleanSheet Soccer helped break those barriers down, and now that standalone headsets like Quest 3/3s are mainstream, we’re seeing renewed demand from serious athletes and coaches.”

Querying why it's taking a subscription approach over a one-time payment like CleanSheet Soccer, Incisiv explained that the studio wants CleanSheet Pro “to be a truly live service” experience that continues delivering new drills, scenarios, competitions, and community features. As such, the team advised that this approach lets them deliver regular updates.

Pricing details will be shared closer to launch, but monthly and annual options are planned that aim to be “very competitive” with other VR sports training apps. Though it's not confirmed at this time, Incisiv's also exploring a two-tier system; one designed for aspiring goalkeepers training at home, while the other aims at professional teams and clubs.

While Incisiv will expand CleanSheet Pro to other platforms beyond Quest 3, we're advised that there's currently no plans for a PlayStation VR2 version, despite CleanSheet Soccer previously releasing on Sony's headset.

“While [PlayStation VR2 is] a great platform, and we really value our CleanSheet Soccer PS VR2 fanbase - the tethered experience doesn’t align well with the kind of agile, spatial movement our training system is built around.”

CleanSheet Pro will reach Quest 3 and 3S in late 2025, and a Pico version will follow soon after launch.