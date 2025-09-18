Avatar: Fire And Ash 3D Teaser Available On Quest For Limited Time

Quest owners can watch an exclusive 3D teaser for James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash for a limited time in the Horizon TV app.

I watched the clip in a Quest 3 during Meta Connect 2025 earlier today, and found the image quality to be excellent. It seems to be using compositor layers, also known as timewarp layers, to maximize quality. Carmack would be proud.

The short 3D teaser is the first result, albeit small, of Meta's exclusive multi-year partnership with James Cameron's new company Lightstorm Vision, which has the goal of "making stereoscopic technology ubiquitous for all visual media by enabling stereoscopic 3D content creation in as seamless a manner as traditional 2D".

The partnership, announced nine months ago, should help bring significantly more 3D video content to Quest headsets. At the time, Meta said it will bring "world-class 3D entertainment experiences spanning live sports and concerts, feature films, and TV series featuring big-name IP" to Horizon OS.

James Cameron appeared on-stage during the Meta Connect 2025 keynote for around twelve minutes, where he reiterated his views on how VR headsets are the ideal viewing platform for 3D content.

Apple's competing visionOS offers hundreds of 3D movies through Apple TV and Disney+, but Meta's platform currently lacks an equivalent offering.

"This is just the beginning of how fans can experience Pandora like never before in Quest, following its theatrical release this December", Meta teased.