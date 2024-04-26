Alien: Rogue Incursion was just announced, a new made-for-VR game in the Alien franchise.

The game is being developed by Survios in collaboration with 20th Century Games. Survios has been making VR games for over 10 years now. It's the developer behind Raw Data, Battlewake, Electronauts, Sprint Vector, and Creed: Rise to Glory.

Survios says Alien: Rogue Incursion will be "the biggest, most ambitious VR game we have developed in our decade-long history".

0:00 / 0:49 1×

Here's how it describes the game:

"This brand-new single-player, action-horror VR game features an original story that fully surrounds players within the terrors of the Alien universe.



Designed by Alien fans for Alien fans, Survios brings their expertise to crafting this technically advanced, and frightfully immersive Alien virtual reality game."

Alien: Rogue Incursion is set to launch "holiday 2024" on Meta Quest 3, PlayStation VR2, and PC VR via Steam.

This is the biggest title yet listing support for Quest 3 but not Quest 2 and Quest Pro, something we've been warning about happening for some time now. Meta is rumored to be preparing to launch a cheaper version of Quest 3 with the same chipset, so this game should run on that headset too.