Metro Awakening is a narrative adventure "built exclusively" for VR, reaching most major VR platforms this year.

Announced during tonight's PlayStation State of Play, Metro Awakening VR was previously rumoured to appear during Sony's latest presentation. Developed by Vertigo Games in collaboration with Deep Silver, Awakening delivers a "supernatural origins story" for the post-apocalyptic series set in 2028, written by Metro's creator, Dmitry Glukhovsky. You can watch the trailer below:

Described as a blend of "atmospheric exploration, stealth and combat" set within the Moscow Metro, Awakening sees you wield "a signature arsenal of hand-made weapons and don your gas mask," taking down bandits and mutants. Here's the official story description from PlayStation Blog:

You play as Serdar, a doctor searching for his wife amongst the claustrophobic, irradiated metro tunnels of post-apocalyptic Moscow. As Serdar ventures deeper into the Metro his courage and sanity will be tested by the supernatural forces he encounters, and will set in motion the events that lead to his spiritual awakening as something else entirely…

"This origins story is so essential to me," said Glukhovsky in a prepared statement. "It feels like returning to the foundations and roots of the series - now to the level that VR technology can bring."

It's not the first time we've heard Vertigo Games is working with Deep Silver. While both are owned by the Embracer Group, Vertigo announced plans to bring Deep Silver franchises to VR in 2021, partnering with Meta but without signing onto Quest exclusivity. Furthermore, a recent job listing confirmed Vertigo's working on a 'high profile AAA VR game' based on a global franchise, which is likely Metro.

Metro Awakening VR will reach PSVR 2, Quest and Steam in 2024.