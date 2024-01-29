PlayStation's State of Play presentation returns this week, promising a "new look" at PSVR 2 games.

Airing on January 31, Sony confirms the latest State of Play presentation will last for over 40 minutes. However, while this broadcast includes "a new look at other titles coming to PS5 and PSVR 2 in 2024 and beyond," we'd expect this to primarily focus on flatscreen PS5 games with only a couple of VR titles, as was the case during PlayStation Showcase and September's presentation. Presently, Sony has no confirmed upcoming first-party PSVR 2 titles.

For more details, here's the full statement from PlayStation Blog.

The broadcast will be over 40 minutes long, and feature guest appearances from some of the most talented minds in gaming. Among many other updates, we’ll feature extended looks at Stellar Blade and Rise of the Ronin, two great games coming to PS5 this year. And we’ll give you a new look at other titles coming to PS5 and PS VR2 in 2024 and beyond.

As for what to expect, rumors suggest State of Play could reveal Metro Awakening, a VR entry in the Metro series published by Deep Silver. It's worth noting that Deep Silver's parent company, Embracer, also owns Vertigo Games, and back in November, Vertigo stated it's working on a 'high profile AAA VR game' based on a global franchise. Furthermore, Vertigo previously announced plans to bring Deep Silver franchises to VR in 2021, partnering with Meta but not as exclusives.

PlayStation's State of Play presentation airs on January 31 at 2pm PT across YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok.