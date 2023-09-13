Sony's latest State of Play presentation airs tomorrow, promising "PSVR 2 highlights" will be shown.

Describing this presentation as having "something for everyone," we'd expect this to primarily focus on flatscreen PS5 games with a few PSVR 2 highlights and Sony advises this will primarily focus on updates to previously announced games. With Resident Evil 4 Remake's VR Mode playable at Tokyo Game Show next week, Capcom's latest VR adaptation seems a likely candidate.

Tune in tomorrow at 2pm Pacific / 10pm BST for a new State of Play, focused on indie and third-party titles from around the world: https://t.co/ZhLh13rgnE pic.twitter.com/aYDJccpKfl — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 13, 2023

Here's the full statement from PlayStation Blog.

Tomorrow’s broadcast will focus on updates to previously announced games coming to PlayStation consoles. From indie and PS VR2 highlights, to major upcoming titles from our third-party partners, our latest show has something for everyone!

Given the focus on publicly announced games, we'd speculate this could include games revealed during previous presentations. February's State of Play presentation featured The Foglands and Journey to Foundation, while May's PlayStation Showcase included Arizona Sunshine 2 and Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2. It's also worth noting how many upcoming VR games are scheduled for 2023 on PSVR 2, like Among Us VR, Phasmophobia and Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord.

PlayStation Showcase airs on September 14 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm BST.