Capcom confirms Resident Evil 4 Remake's VR Mode will be playable for the first time at the Tokyo Game Show.

Alongside the upcoming AR game Monster Hunter Now, Capcom revealed its TGS 2023 lineup includes the upcoming Resident Evil 4 Remake VR Mode on PSVR 2. Joining several flatscreen games like Street Fighter 6, Exoprimal and Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy, it's currently unknown what parts of Resident Evil 4 will be covered in this demo.

First announced nearly a year ago, development on Resident Evil 4 Remake's VR Mode was confirmed in February and we got our first gameplay look during May's PlayStation Showcase. While Capcom didn't announce a release date at the time, PlayStation Blog subsequently revealed the entire campaign is playable on PSVR 2.

It's not the first time Capcom has used Tokyo Game Show to debut a public VR demo. You may recall last year's event also saw the publisher demoing VR support for Resident Evil Village, showcasing parts of Castle Dimitrescu.

Today's announcement also confirmed plans for a "TGS 2023 Capcom Online Special Program" presentation. Airing on September 21 at 7am PDT, this could bring further news on the VR Mode.

Tokyo Game Show 2023 takes place on September 21-24 in Chiba, Japan. Like before, this year's show includes a VR component on PC VR and Quest, and TGS confirms that will run from September 21 until October 1.