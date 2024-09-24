The Midnight Walk Is A Dark Fantasy Adventure Made Out Of Clay On PSVR 2 & PC VR

The Midnight Walk is a dark fantasy adventure using clay-sculpted models, and it's coming to PC VR and PlayStation VR2 next year.

Developed by MoonHood, a new studio formed by former Zoink (Fe, Lost in Random) developers Olov Redmalm and Klaus Lyngeled, The Midnight Walk sees you play as The Burnt One. After digging yourself out of a muddy grave to find a purpose, you soon reignite a dormant lantern creature called Potboy and bring them back to life. Here's the announcement trailer.

Not much else was confirmed outside of this trailer, though you can read the story description provided by PlayStation Blog below:

Together you must venture down the Midnight Walk – a perilous, nightmarish highway and, along the way, survive five strange tales about fire; its lifegiving warmth as well as its inherent danger. You’ll outsmart ghoulish enemies, meet a fantastical cast of companions, and gaze in wonder at our hand-crafted world.

This isn't the first time we've heard about The Midnight Walk, though this is the first time it's been officially named. You may recall that MoonHood announced its partnership with Fast Travel Games almost exactly one year ago, providing an early look at the clay characters being transformed into 3D models.

The Midnight Walk arrives on PC, PS5, SteamVR, and PlayStation VR2 in Spring 2025.