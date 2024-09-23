PlayStation State Of Play Promises Updates On PSVR 2 Games Tomorrow

PlayStation's next State of Play presentation airs tomorrow on September 24, promising news on PSVR 2 games.

Airing on September 24, Sony announced its latest State of Play presentation will run for over 30 minutes, promising updates on "more than 20" upcoming PS5 and PlayStation VR2 games. Little else is currently known about what to expect but going by previous presentations, we'd speculate this will only feature a handful of PSVR 2 titles.

"State of Play is back tomorrow, September 24! Tune in live for news and updates on more than 20 upcoming PS5 and PS VR2 games from studios around the world," confirmed Sony.

No upcoming first-party games have been announced, so it's likely this will focus on third-party games. While Metal: Hellsinger VR seems unlikely since that's over a week away from its PSVR 2 launch, we'd speculate potential games include Alien: Rogue Incursion, Metro Awakening, Skydance's Behemoth, Wanderer: The Fragments Of Fate, Phasmophobia, Aces of Thunder, and Arizona Sunshine Remake.

PlayStation's State of Play presentation airs on September 24 at 3pm PT on YouTube and Twitch.